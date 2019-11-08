WB: 11 injured in stampede on overbridge at Barddhaman railway station

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): At least 11 people were injured due to stampede at an overbridge at Barddhaman railway station on Friday.

The injured were admitted to Barddhaman Medical college for treatment.

The stampede took place at an overbridge on platform number four when Poorva express train arrived on platform number five and to catch the train huge number of people tried to escalate the bridge.



A passenger said, "There is only one overbridge between platform number 4 and 5. There is work going on another bridge, an escalator is being built there. So only one bridge was available for people to commute." (ANI)

