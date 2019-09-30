WB: 11 swindlers arrested, Rs 1.4 cr seized

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bidhannagar Police on Monday seized Rs 1.4 crore and arrested 11 accused of swindling in the name of installation of mobile towers, a tweet from the official twitter handle of the organisation stated.

According to the police, the accused were duping people under the impression of installing towers of a reputed mobile company.



Along with the seized cash, the police froze the bank account of the accused which had a balance of Rs 72 lakhs, said the police. (ANI)

