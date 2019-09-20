  1. Sify.com
  4. WB: 13 injured Haldia Petrochemicals cracker unit fire

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 20, 2019 14:42 hrs

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Thirteen people have been injured, four of them seriously, in a fire that broke out at the Naptha Cracker unit of Haldia Petrochemicals here on Friday, police said.
"The fire took place around 11:45 am today and since then fire tenders have been attempting to douse the blaze. There have been 13 people out of which four are seriously injured," stated a member of Haldia Petrochemicals.


The injured have been sent to Kolkata for treatment.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

