WB: 13 injured Haldia Petrochemicals cracker unit fire

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Thirteen people have been injured, four of them seriously, in a fire that broke out at the Naptha Cracker unit of Haldia Petrochemicals here on Friday, police said.

"The fire took place around 11:45 am today and since then fire tenders have been attempting to douse the blaze. There have been 13 people out of which four are seriously injured," stated a member of Haldia Petrochemicals.



The injured have been sent to Kolkata for treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

