WB: 2 men held for smuggling birds, 524 parrots recovered

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): West Bengal police on Saturday arrested two smugglers and recovered 524 parrots from their custody.

The accused were allegedly part of an inter-state racket involved in smuggling of birds.

The arrests were made during a joint operation of Burdwan Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Akhtar and Baishakhi Mohammad.



Sharing details of the arrests, District Forest Officer (DFO) Debashish Sharma said that his department got information about some people coming to Burdwan for smuggling of parrots.

"Raids were conducted based on inputs and we apprehended the accused with hundreds of parrots held in captivity for smuggling", he said. (ANI)

