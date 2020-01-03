WB: 2 youths shot at in Murshidabad, investigation underway

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Two youths were injured when allegedly a man opened fire at them at Ratanpur village in Murshidabad.

The incident took place on the night of January 1 when both the injured, identified as Suraj and Intanjul, were standing in front of a shop in the village.

The injured were admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Kolkata.



The accused identified as Najmul is on the run.

The police have filed an FIR and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

