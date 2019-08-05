WB: 5 BJYM members arrested for celebrating repealing of Article 370

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The West Bengal police on Monday arrested five Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members, including the district BJYM president Kanchan Debnath, while they had gathered to celebrate the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The president of BJYM has been arrested. This is totally unconstitutional. Everywhere in India people are celebrating the repealing of Article 370 but the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is not allowing us to celebrate this momentous occasion," Aniket Das, district vice president of BJYM said while speaking to ANI."We are celebrating with the tricolour and not under any organisational flag but still the police have arrested our members. We will protest this action and "gherao" the police station," he added.Earlier in the day, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, that will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply. (ANI)