WB: Air coolers, fans installed at animals shelters at Siliguri's park to beat heat

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): North Bengal Wild Animals Park has taken several measures to protect the animals from temperatures which has seen a rise over the past few days here.

Park authorities have installed air cooler and fans at shelters of animals especially the tiger, leopard and Asiatic black bear to keep their body temperature normal.



"We have taken up some special steps to make them feel comfortable in the sweltering heat. We have set up water ponds in the enclosures filled with water while for the animals - tigers, leopards, Asiatic black bears which stay in the night shelters. Air coolers and fans were also arranged for 24-hours and water is sprinkled on them to keep their body temperature normal," Dharamdeo Rai, Director of North Bengal Wild Animals Park told ANI.

The weather conditions have also resulted in less number of visitors. The number has gone down to 1,000 visitors per day from 4,000.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday were 33.3 degree Celsius and 25. 2 degree Celsius respectively. (ANI)

