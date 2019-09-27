WB: Bangladeshi national, 2 others get rigorous imprisonment in FICN case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday sentenced three persons including a Bangladeshi national to rigorous imprisonment up to ten years in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Anarul Islam, a Bangladeshi national was awarded ten-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.



Two other accused- Ripon, a resident of West Bengal and Fatima alias Litchi, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused persons along with their associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India," read a press release by NIA.

The investigation agency further stated that the accused were active in the trafficking of huge quantities of Fake Indian Currency Notes.

"It was also learnt that accused Mohammad Anarul Islam had visited Malda on many occasions and received FICN from their associates based there. Investigation revealed that FICN was procured from Bangladesh via Indo- Bangladesh International border and was meant to be circulated in other parts of the country," the press release further read. (ANI)

