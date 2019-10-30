WB: BJP MP orders mobile phone online, finds stones inside package

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 30, 2019 14:53 hrs

BJP MP Khargen Murmu received stones instead of mobile phone that he had ordered online (Photo/ANI)

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu alleged that he received stones instead of a mobile phone.

Murmu ordered a phone worth Rs 12,000 from an online portal on October 25. The package was received by his son in his absence, on October 28.



"My son ordered a Samsung mobile phone from Amazon. When we opened the packet we found a box of Redmi 5A. On opening it, I found stones," said Murmu.

"We came to know that many people have become victims of online shopping as they have been duped after placing the orders," he added. (ANI)

