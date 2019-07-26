WB: BSF arrests 2 B'deshi nationals; seizes 58 mobiles

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and seized 58 mobiles from their possession from Fulbari near Siliguri district, police said.

The seized items and arrested persons have been handed over to the Customs Department, BSF said.

Last week, BSF had arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for cattle smuggling from bordering districts of Malda, Murshidabad, and 24 Parganas.



They were handed over to the police for further investigation. (ANI)

