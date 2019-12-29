WB: CISF arrests two Chinese nationals for carrying 9 gold pieces worth Rs 75 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday arrested two Chinese nationals for carrying nine gold pieces worth approximately Rs 75 lakhs, concealed in body cavity at Kolkata Airport today.

The gold pieces weigh about 1884 grams. Earlier today, at about 07:17 hrs two foreign passengers (Chinese National) later identified as Meng Fanjun and Chengzhi Pei, who were scheduled to travel to Mumbai approached for Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of NSCBI Airport, Kolkata. While Meng Fanjun was crossing the DFMD Assistant Sub Inspector Ajeet Kumar of CISF observed unusual movement of the passenger and noticed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD.

At the same time, Assistant Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar Verma who was deployed at adjacent frisking booth also observed unusual movement of Chengzhi Pei as well as noticed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD while he was crossing the DFMD.On suspicion, both the passengers were taken at a separate place for thorough checking. After intensive checks, six gold pieces from the possession of Fanjun and three gold pieces from the possession of Pei were detected. The gold pieces were wrapped with black colour insulating tape which was concealed by both the passengers in their rectum.On enquiry, it was learnt that both passengers had no check-in luggage and they had arrived from Guangzhou (China) today.Later, both the Chinese Nationals along-with the recovered nine gold pieces were handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)