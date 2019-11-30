WB: Clashes erupt between BJP, TMC workers over Dilip Ghosh's visit to North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parahgans (West Bengal) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Clashes erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress supporters just ahead of the visit of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in North 24 Parganas on Saturday afternoon.



The police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The cops also resorted to lathi-charge to stop the agitated supporters of the political parties from fanning violence in the region.

Some of the party workers also pelted stones at the two-wheeler vehicles passing from the protest site.

The TMC workers also waived black flags to mark their protest against the BJP president.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

