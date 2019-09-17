WB: Court disposes bail plea of former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday disposed of the bail plea of former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case.

District Sessions Judge Md Shabbar Rashidi disposed of the matter saying the anticipatory bail plea is not maintainable for hearing.

The court had reserved its order after hearing the arguments from both sides earlier today.Kumar had moved the District Court after a special court in the city refused to hear the anticipatory bail plea saying it does not have the jurisdiction to pass an order on the application.The special court had asked Kumar to move the Barasat District Sessions Court for relief in the matter.Kumar had, in his plea, contended that he was merely a part of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case and that there were several officers above him in the hierarchy.The CBI, on the other hand, sought the custodial interrogation of Kumar.For quite some time Kumar has been avoiding appearing before the CBI despite being summoned by the agency after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from the arrest granted to him in the case.Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.Earlier, the CBI had said it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata Police Commissioner in the case. (ANI)