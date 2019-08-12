WB: Dilip Ghosh urges Durga Pujo committees to cooperate with I-T Dept

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her protest against Income Tax notice to Durga Pujo committees, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Monday urged them to cooperate with the Income Tax Department.

"If there is any discrepancy in accounts, there are provisions to look into it. There should be no extortion of money in the name of Durga Pujo. If the I-T Department has summoned them, they should go," Ghosh said in a press meet here.Mamata Banerjee had on Sunday voiced her dissent against the notice and announced a protest against the move on Tuesday."The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organise Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals," she had said in a tweet."These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand 'no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees," she added in the tweet.Commenting on protests by Zomato employees over having to deliver beef and pork, Ghosh said: "Every individual has his religious identity and sentiment. One should not have to work against their sentiments." (ANI)