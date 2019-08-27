WB: Dissatisfied over bad attire, Fire Services DG says officers need to reflect competence

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): West Bengal Fire Services Director General Jag Mohan on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the attire of officers during the guard of honour at Siliguri Fire Station here and said that they should reflect competence.



"I came here and saw the condition of my officers. They need to look smart in their uniforms to reflect competence. If an officer comes in bad attire, people will automatically assume the officer is incompetent," Mohan said.

The Director-General expressed dissatisfaction while checking the uniforms of the officers.

"Today I saw that nameplates of some officers were missing and some others had unclean shoes. We have to make sure they look as good as they can," he said.

Mohan also said that we need to make sure the officers are getting everything they need, saying that "often there is a shortage of supplies".

"If there are any such issues, we will look into it and resolve it," he added. (ANI)

