WB: Forest officers seizes 15 Tokay gecko in Alipurduar, 3 arrested

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Belacoba Forest Range Officers have arrested three people and seized 15 Tokay gecko from Dalsinghpara tea estate here.

"We got information from our secret source that 15 yellow-spotted Tokay gecko were being smuggled to Bhutan. Our forest team reached on time and nabbed them at the spot. This is the first time so many geckos have been rescued," said Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division.



The three accused will be produced before the Jalpaiguri district Court today. (ANI)

