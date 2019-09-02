WB: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets BJP MP Arjun Singh at hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday visited BJP MP Arjun Singh at a hospital after he was admitted there for treatment of head injuries allegedly received during a protest in Barrackpore.

After paying a visit to the Barrackpore MP, the governor said: "I will hold discussions with officials on this. I am worried about the issue and the situation in Barrackpore is not good."BJP parliamentarian Singh was admitted to the hospital after he suffered head injuries on Sunday allegedly during the baton charge by police while he was protesting in North 24 Parganas district along with his party workers.Singh, seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head on Sunday alleged that he was attacked during a protest held by BJP against Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers who were trying to 'capture' one of their party offices.He also alleged that his car was vandalised when he caught two TMC workers."I was attacked and my car was vandalized. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathi-charged on my head and abused me verbally even after I told him that I am an MP. My residence was also attacked," Singh told media persons.BJP is today organising a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency to protest against the attack on Arjun Singh. (ANI)