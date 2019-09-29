WB: Incessant rainfall hampers Durga Puja pandal preparations in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Last-minute preparations and decoration of Durga Puja pandals have received a major blow due to torrential downpour in the city.

Samaj Sebi Sangha, general secretary, Arijit Maitra told ANI that owing to incessant rainfall the finishing work at the pandal has come to a halt.



"Our workers are not being able to finish the task because of rains. Therefore, we are praying to 'Maa' so that we can finish the pandal preparations in time," he said.

Meanwhile, the workers at such pandals are trying their best to cope up with the downpour as the nine-day-long celebrations (Navratri) have already begun.

Commenting on the halted work, an artisan named Bashanta Das said, "We are facing a lot of difficulties. We are not being able to finish the incomplete work due to rains."

"Although the artifacts are prepared inside a building, they are supposed to be fixed in the open and the rains are creating a major hindrance in our job," he added. (ANI)

