WB: Internet services to remain suspended in Howrah till 5 pm today

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests against the new citizenship law.

The internet was suspended in some parts of the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas (Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions) and South 24 Parganas (Baruipur and Canning subdivisions).



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also spearheaded a huge protest march in Kolkata against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

