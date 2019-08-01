WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years imprisonment for cheating a person

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".

Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police initiated a case dated January 25 on the "basis of complaint, received from Anjita Roy Chaudhury, Press Attachee and Diplomatic Liaise, Consulate General de France a` Calcutta, wherein it was alleged that one Amol Rajeshi Aahar Patil of Pune had been cheated to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 by some miscreant in lieu of giving delivery of one high end luxury car using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata," read a statement.

During investigation, a raid was conducted in Maharashtra and one Nigerian national, named Chidiebere John Ume, 38, was arrested from Kharghar, Maharashtra on February 28.After investigation, charge sheet was submitted under Sections 66C/66D Information Technology Act, 2000 read with Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 (a) Foreigners Act, 1946 on April 26.The Nigerian national pleaded guilty before the court on the date of framing of charge.However, the court on Thursday held Chidiebere John Ume guilty and sentenced him "simple imprisonment (SI)".The court has sentenced six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25, 000 for the offence under Section 66C IT Act, 2000; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25, 000 for the offence under Section 66D IT Act, 2000; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 419 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 420 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 465 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 467 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 468 of IPC; six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5, 000 for the offence under Section 471 of IPC; and six months simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 25,000 for the offence under Section 14(a) of Foreigners' Act.All substantive sentences of imprisonment are to run concurrently, the statement read.The Court of Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta also passed order that the accused person shall be repatriated to his home country Nigeria after execution of sentence and Superintendent of PCH shall make arrangements for the same through the concerned department. (ANI)