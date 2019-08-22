WB: Mamata Banerjee makes, shares tea with locals in Digha

Digha (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made tea and shared it with the locals at a stall in Duttapur village in Digha.

In a video, shared by Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen surrounded by locals as she makes tea at a stall and serves it to local people.



"Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

In another video shared by her, Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area.

"Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote. (ANI)

