WB: Man arrested with 400 g heroin worth Rs 45 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A man apprehended by the Narcotic Cell, with approximately 400 grams heroin worth Rs 45 lakh, will be produced in the Sealdah Court here on Monday.



"Acting on a credible source of information, the officers and men of Narcotic Cell, Detective Department with the assistance of Monitoring Cell conducted a raid under the jurisdiction of Narkeldanga Police Station and succeeded to apprehend Santipada on September 15 with 400 grams (approx) brownish powder said to be heroin (costing about 45 lakh in market) in his possession for which he could not render any satisfactory account. He will be produced in Sealdah Court today," an official release stated.

The accused have been identified as Santipada Pal (40)--a resident of Nadia district.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Narkeldanga police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after observing all legal formalities. (ANI)