WB: Nigerian national sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for fraud

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Wednesday sentenced a Nigerian national for six months of imprisonment for duping a woman for over Rs 3 lakh.

"The woman came into contact with a Facebook user "Stones Larson" and being induced by him she deposited Rs. 3,78,000 in different bank accounts as provided through WhatsApp and text messages. Later, she realized that she had been duped and made a complaint at Cyber Police Station, Kolkata on July 4, 2018," police said.



During the investigation, police raided the premises of Orjiakor Chinedu Anselem (28) in New Delhi and later arrested him on December 5, 2018.

In January 2019, the police filed the chargesheet under Section 66C/66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 read with Section 420/465/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Anselem pleaded guilty before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

The court held him guilty and sentenced him "simple imprisonment (SI)" for six months along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The whole amount of cumulative fines imposed is to be paid as compensation to the defacto complainant /victim U/S 357(1) (b) Cr.P.C.

The court also passed the order that the accused person shall be repatriated to his home country Nigeria after the execution of the sentence and asked officials to make arrangements for the same. (ANI)

