WB: Oil tanker catches fire after it met with an accident

Jalpaiguri (West-Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): An oil tanker caught fire after being hit by a dumper near Bandhunagar in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Thursday morning.



The driver of the tanker is injured.



Four fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.





Ganesh Roy, the oil tanker driver said: "I loaded the tanker from New Jalpaiguri depot and was going to Belacoba. On the way, a dumper hit the tank and fire broke out near Bandhunagar."



The tanker was carrying 8000 litres petrol and 4000 litres diesel.



The incident stopped the traffic for two hours. (ANI)

