WB: One of two injured in Barddhaman railway station building collapse dies

Barddhaman (West Bengal) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): One of the two injured who were admitted to a hospital after the main entrance gate of Barddhaman railway station collapsed yesterday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.



Identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

On Saturday evening, a major portion of the main gate of the railway station collapsed.

According to Sunmeet Sharma, General Manager of Eastern Railway, the two injured were rushed to the hospital and four others were given first aid. (ANI)

.

