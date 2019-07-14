WB: People of Netaji Para forced to live on streets after floodwater enters houses

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Locals of Netaji Para are forced to abandon their houses and live on the streets since flood water has entered their houses after days of incessant rainfall.

"We are living on the streets since the flood-water has entered our houses. There is continuous rain. We struggle to find places to spend the night. There is no help from the officials or the government," a local Shankar told ANI on Sunday.

Karala river is overflowing in the area, which has submerged several houses and markets near its bank. The affected people are taking shelters on higher grounds. People are forced to spend their nights under the open sky, tents, and rickshaws."We are facing a lot of problems. It has been raining for the past four days. Schools and other normal functions have been halted. The government needs to install a proper drainage system and resolve this reoccurring flood," said Mithun, another local.Incessant rain for the past few days has heavily affected several districts including Darjeeling, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri. Major rivers are also flowing above the extreme danger level submerging low lying areas.According to the Irrigation and Waterways Department, Jalpaiguri district has received 154.60 mm of rainfall while Coochbehar and Siliguri have received 197.40 mm and 97 mm of rainfall respectively.The rain is not expected to stop anytime soon either since the IMD has predicted moderate showers in the area for the next few days. (ANI)