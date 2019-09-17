WB: Police begin investigation after TMC workers create ruckus in Cooch Behar district

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police are conducting an investigation in the area after TMC workers created a ruckus in the Mathabhanga area here on Tuesday.

The police allegedly tried to stop the TMC rally from proceeding which led to clashes between the security personnel and the party workers.

The TMC workers then reportedly manhandled roughly eight policemen and also damaged three police vehicles.



The TMC, on the other hand, has alleged that the rally was attacked by BJP workers which led to confusion and violence.

District BJP President, Malti Rabha, denied the charges levied upon them by saying, "TMC created ruckus in the area and also attacked police personnel along with BJP workers, BJP had no hand in this."

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

