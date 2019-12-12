WB: Presidency University students protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Students of the Presidency University on Thursday staged a protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after it was passed by the upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday.

The students of the university recited the Preamble of the Constitution during the protest.



The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favor while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

