WB: Presidency University students protest against rape, murder of Hyderabad vet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The students of the Presidency University in Kolkata on Monday staged a protest on the streets against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

A large number of students gathered to demand punishment for the accused.



Speaking to ANI, Monjima, a student, said: "We are protesting today, not only because of the incident in Hyderabad, but a couple of incidents in West Bengal as well. We want to ensure women's safety, and we demand punishment for the rapists."

Another student Deehi Basu stated that the students demanded equality and banning of the rape culture.

"It is very sad that it took a woman to be raped for the people to come out and protest with this outrage. We want our women to be safe everywhere," she said.

A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

