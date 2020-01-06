WB: Students stage protest in solidarity with JNU in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other students' organisation here on Monday staged a protest against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Showing solidarity with the students of JNU, the students were holding placards--'Boycott ABVP, Boycott BJP', 'Stop hooliganism of ABVP at JNU'.

"As a student federation of India, we have decided to hold a rally against the various atrocities taking place on the campuses across India. There is no speculation that this government clearly conveys a message that no free education should be given. This government is anti-student. It actually intends to destroy every educational institution which upholds rational values. We can clearly see from where these goons get power to do the violence that happened in JNU," a protestor said.Protestors demand proper action against the people for creating violence in educational institutions.Immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators and the people for creating terror on the campuses," he added.Meanwhile, a four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation was not allowed to enter the JNU premises.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the assault on students and teachers of JNU, terming it a "heinous act" and a "shame on democracy".On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)