WB: TMC, other parties to move proposal in assembly against NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and others parties, including Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), are likely to move a proposal in West Bengal state assembly on Friday seeking NRC to not be introduced in the state, said Abdul Mannan, the Leader of the Opposition in the House on Wednesday.



"A special discussion for two hours is scheduled in the second session that day," Mannan said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in the discussion.

"The incumbent government has conspired to take away Indian citizenship from people whom they do not like. It is inhumane and we will fight against it. They are conspiring to divide the country," Mannan added.

In the final list of NRC published on August 31, a total of more than 3 crores people were found eligible for inclusion in the list while over 19 lakh people have been excluded.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the first time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants from the state. (ANI)

