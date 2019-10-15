WB: TMC leader killed in East Midnapore district

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Basudeb Mondal, was allegedly murdered by unknown miscreants in East Midnapore district.

According to the police, Mondal, an ex panchayat pradhan of Bakcha Gram Panchayat was killed using sharp-edged weapons by unknown miscreants on Monday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 2 pm at Arangkiyarana village when Mondal was coming back from his daughter's house.Police later recovered his body. Further investigation is underway.Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC MP from Tamluk, however, blamed BJP for the murder."Agitated locals blocked the roads here after the incident occurred. BJP is involved in this incident, I am sure that BJP has done this as a part of their gruesome politics," said Adhikari.Mondal's son, Anup Mondal, claimed this could be 'BJP's pre-planned conspiracy'."What could be the reason behind my father's murder? My father was working with TMC and he was a former panchayat pradhan, so I don't think anyone threatened him. But maybe this could be BJP's pre-planned conspiracy but how will one get to know about it? He was attacked when he was returning from my sister's house with one Gopal. He had injuries on the back of his head, legs, and his knee was also broken," said Anup.Agitated locals here staged a protest for over three hours and blocked the highway from Moyna to Balaipanda.Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)