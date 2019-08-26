WB: Top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen recruiter held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested the top recruiter of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) terror group from North Bengal's Buniadpur district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ejaz Ahmad, is the main recruiter of the organisation in India. According to the police, he is wanted in many cases.



The 30-year-old, who allegedly joined the organisation in 2008, was arrested under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 130 (aiding escape of, rescuing or harbouring such prisoner) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act. (ANI)

