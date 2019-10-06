WB: US national arrested at Bagdogra airport for carrying USD 40,000

Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A 55-year-old US national was arrested by Bagdogra Airport Customs unit here on Friday for carrying USD 40,000.

The man has been identified as Bryen Kevin Nerren SR, a resident of Tennessee, United States.



"He was travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra. After he landed at the airport, the officers arrested him for carrying USD 40,000. He has been booked under Section 135 of Customs Act, Foreign Exchange Management Export and Import Currency Regulation 2015 Act, notification," said a customs official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

