WB by-polls: Bhabanipur voters turn out recorded at 35.97 pc till 1 pm

The figure stood at 21.23 per cent at 11 am.While the turnout in Samserganj constituency was 57.15 per cent, that in Jangipur was 53.78 per cent till 1 am, the Election Commission informed.Meanwhile, a 90-year-old woman, Manobashini Chakrabarty cast her vote at the Mitra Institution polling booth in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency earlier today.By-polls are being conducted today in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.Bhabanipur by-poll has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA.Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.Bharatiya Janata Party fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC supremo.The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)