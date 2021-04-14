WB Cong chief writes to EC over restrictions on his night stay at Vedic village

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission over "restrictions on night halt at Vedic village in Kolkata and stay at own house".



"Officials of Election Commission have objected my stay at my Vedic village home in Kolkata. As the president of WBPCC came to Kolkata along with my daughter on election-related deliberations and finally wanted to take rest at my own home at Vedic village," the letter read.

"After the day's program, I am tired and exhausted and at this point of time objections of the Election Commission's officials are surprising and may not be justified," it said. (ANI)

