WB Congress alleges 'BJP sponsored' miscreants tried to demolish Bidhan Chandra Roy's statue

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) on Saturday filed a complaint alleging that some miscreants backed by BJP attacked its head office here and tried to demolish the statue of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.



"With a deep feeling of regret, I would like to bring to your kind notice that a gang of almost 25 miscreants supported and sponsored by BJP have attacked our West Bengal Pradesh Congress head Office this morning at around 11:50 am with BJP flags and slogans," WBPCC said in its complaint to the police.

"They have tried to demolish the statue of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy by throwing bricks and stones," the committee added.

It said that miscreants not only used abusive language but also attacked one of the senior office staff named Abdul Zabbar (70).

"They have destructed and defaced our banners and hoardings. The miscreants were also carrying flammable material with wicked intentions best known to them," it said.

Condemning the incident strongly, the state Congress committee demanded strong action against the "BJP sponsored" miscreants. (ANI)

