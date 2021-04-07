WB elections: Amit Shah eats lunch at rickshaw puller's house in Domjur

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had lunch at the house of a rickshaw puller, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter in West Bengal's Domjur area during his campaign ahead of the fourth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in the state.



Rajib Banerjee, the BJP candidate for the constituency, was also present also along with Shah.

After having his meal, Shah said: "I visited only one gram panchayat but with the enthusiasm I saw, I am confident that Rajib Banerjee will win with a majority."

He added that on May 2, the party will form the government in the state with over 200 seats.

The Union Minister also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying: "Her frustration can be seen in her speeches and behaviour."

Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal scheduled for April 10, Shah on Wednesday also conducted a roadshow in Singur and Domjur.

West Bengal has witnessed three out of the eight phased polls to the 294-member state assembly. Counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

