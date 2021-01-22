WB Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns

"I regret to inform you that I hereby render my resignation from my office as Cabinet Minister being in-charge of Forest Department today," Banerjee said in a letter.

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Cabinet.

He said that a copy of the letter has been sent to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity," he added.

Banerjee was a legislator from Howrah's Domjur Assembly constituency, as well as the coordinator of Howrah district's Trinamool Congress.

He was also the state Irrigation Minister before getting the Forest portfolio.

Earlier, West Bengal transport and irrigation minister Suvendu Adhikari and Minister of State (MoS) for Sports and Youth Affairs and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had resigned from the Banerjee-led state cabinet.

While Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shukla said that he would pursue a career in cricket once again.

