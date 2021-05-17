WB Governor draws Mamata's attention towards 'total lawlessness and anarchy' in Kolkata after detention of TMC leaders

He further stated that the police and administration are silent and hoped that the chief minister realised the repercussions of 'lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism'.The Governor further expressed the need to contain the 'explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute'."@MamataOfficial Total lawlessness and anarchy. Police and administration in silence mode. Hope you realize repercussions of such lawlessness and failure of constitutional mechanism.Time to reflect and contain this explosive situation that is worsening minute by minute," tweeted the Governor.Dhankhar further said in another tweet, "Invited attention @MamataOfficial On channels and in public domain I notice arson and pelting of stones at CBI office. Pathetic that Kolkata Police@KolkataPolice and West Bengal Police @WBPolice are just onlookers. Appeal to you to act and restore law and order."A large number of TMC supporters staged a protest outside the CBI office after four party leaders and West Bengal Cabinet Ministers were arrested by the agency.The CBI on Monday arrested TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived at the CBI office here on Monday, soon after TMC ministers and an MLA were brought to the CBI in connection with the scam.CBI had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court, said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.As per the official statement, Firad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested today by CBI and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) Kolkata and are being produced in the Jurisdictional Court.The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator."On completion of the investigation, Prosecution Sanction was sought against the concerned public servants. Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Governor of West Bengal on May 7, 2021, against the accused persons," it said.The release further said then ministers Firad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra were seen to have acceptance of bribe money of Rs 5 lakhs each.Also, former Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sovan Chatterjee was seen to have accepted illegal gratification of Rs 4 lakhs."Besides them, Prosecution Sanction has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding SMH Meerza, IPS (SPS) the then SP for having seen to have received illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakhs approximately," the release reads.SMH Meerza had already been arrested and is presently out on bail.The charge sheet against the above five accused persons against whom Prosecution Sanction is received is being submitted today.Further investigation of the case shall continue. (ANI)