WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar attends Kali Puja at CM Mamata Banerjee's residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar attended Kali Puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence here on Sunday.

The Governor who was accompanied by his wife spent about two hours at the Chief Minister's residence.



It was the first meeting between the Governor and Banerjee after the former accused the state government of sidelining him during a Durga puja carnival.

Relations between Dhankar and Banerjee soured following his statement alleging non-cooperation by the government on an administrative meeting, and his move to "rescue" Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Jadavpur University.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had criticised Dhankar for going to the university when Supriyo was stranded due to students' protest last month. (ANI)

