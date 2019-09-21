WB Governor meets Jadavpur University's V-C at hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday met Jadavpur University's Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pradip Ghosh at AMRI Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment following the clashes at the university.

Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the Jadavpur University, enquired about their health.The duo was admitted to the hospital on Thursday following the clashes that erupted at the Jadavpur University.They had complained of headache, vertigo, palpitation and nausea."Fortunately, neither of them received any injury and were satisfied with the treatment," an official statement said.During the meeting at the hospital earlier in the day, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das told the governor that he is looking forward to his support in "restoring normalcy" in the campus.To this, Dhankhar indicated that as a "guardian", he will engage in "all-out effort to interact with the students, faculty and the management" so that the campus is put in the growth trajectory.He also appreciated the stand taken by the vice-chancellor to organise the interaction with the faculty members.The clashes erupted in the University on Thursday after Union Minister for the State, Babul Supriyo, went there to participate in a freshers event.The protestors allegedly heckled him and blocked his way, forcing him to stay at the campus for hours.The Governor finally went to the site to "rescue" him and took him out in his car. The Governor had called the incident a "reflection of law and order situation" in the state, a statement which was strongly objected by the ruling Trinamool Congress. (ANI)