WB Governor takes jibe at state govt for increasing its sharehold on Andal airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday pointed fingers at the West Bengal Government for increasing its hold of shares on the Andal Airport in Durgapur from 26 per cent to 47 per cent.



The Governor said that he has sought the details of transactions of the airport and the list of beneficiaries due to worrisome inputs that public money was given away "to extend largesse", adding that the government's move will push the state to a huge financial burden.

"Pot boiling Andal Airport Durgapur. In 2017, WB Govt @MamataOfficial increased its share from 11% to 26% & now it has enhanced to 47% at huge financial burden. Have sought details of transaction & beneficiaries in view of worrisome inputs that all was to extend largesse," tweeted the Governor.

Earlier in the week, Dhankhar had slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the law and order situation of the state and said that an atmosphere of fear prevails in West Bengal.

The spat between Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started since the former took the office in July 2019.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

