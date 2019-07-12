WB govt approves formation of 21-member 'Bridge Inspection and Monitoring Cell'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Thursday approved the proposed recruitment of 21 engineers under different categories and two data-entry operators on contractual basis for its 'Bridge Inspection and Monitoring Cell'.

"Consequent upon constitution of 'Bridge Inspection and Monitoring Cell' on October 11, 2018 for the purpose of inspection and monitoring of all bridges, the Public Works Department (PWD) decided to create 21 posts in different categories and to engage two numbers of Data Entry Operators on contractual basis for the aforementioned purpose under the Office of Chief Engineer," a PWD release said.



The 21 posts - Four Superintending Engineers, three Executive Engineers and 14 Assistant Engineers - under the Chief Engineer are distributed between the Headquarters (6), North Zone (5), South Zone (5) and West Zone (5) of PWD.

The formation of the cell assumes significance in the wake of the closing down of the Ultadanga bridge in Kolkata for repair work. A section of the flyover, which had collapsed six years ago, has developed cracks again. (ANI)

