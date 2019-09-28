WB govt torturing oppositions workers: JP Nadda

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Saturday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of torturing workers of the opposition.

"In West Bengal, there is Jungle Raj. There is nothing like law and order in the state. Democracy is being strangulated. The government here is physically torturing the opponents. More than 80 people have lost their lives in political violence," he said.He also claimed that scores of families have fled homes due to violence in the state during panchayat polls and have not returned yet."In West Bengal, more than 3,000 people have left their homes and moved to shelters during panchayat elections due to political violence. Till today, more than 800 families have not returned. Also, more than 2,500 people have been subjected to physical torture," added Nadda.The BJP working president also performed mass 'tarpan' for 80 party workers who lost their lives in the past a few years in political violence in the state.The 'tarpan' is a ritual to offer water to ancestors for their souls' peace. It is performed on the first day of Durga Puja festival and Makar Sankranti along the banks of river Ganga."I prayed for the peace of the yearning souls of deceased BJP workers who lost their lives in Bengal's political violence in Kolkata to protect democracy," he said while addressing a gathering in the state.The next Assembly election in West Bengal is due in 2021. Hence, all the political quarters, especially the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, are leaving no stone unturned to tap this festival season to reach out to the locals.In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to bag as many as 18 seats out of 42 parliament seats and emerged as the challenger for Mamata Banerjee led TMC in the state. (ANI)