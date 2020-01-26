WB Guv Dhankhar greets Mamata Banerjee after Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday.

The Governor also invited her for a tea party to be held at the Raj Bhavan later today.



Earlier in the day, Dhankhar hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day. Banerjee was also present at the event.

In a tweet today, Mamata has said, "On Republic Day, let us pledge to protect our Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble".

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent Republic after its Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

