WB Guv told to seek permission from state govt in order to hold meeting with district officials

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) of North 24 Parganas Chaitali Chakrabarti has asked the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek permission from the state government in order to hold a meeting with district officials.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at the Zilla Parishad Guest House in Dhamakhali of North 24 Parganas district today.According to a letter addressed to the Governor, the DM of North 24 Parganas district wrote on Monday, "This is to kindly inform you that permission of the West Bengal government is required for the undersigned to request the invitees to attend the interactive session scheduled to be held at Zilla Parishad Guest House, Dhamakhali, North 24 Parganas on October 22, 2019."All necessary action will be taken as desired from this end after the receipt of the said permission from the state. It may be added here that all senior government functionaries will be in North Bengal from 21st to 23rd October 2019 for an administrative review meeting of the Chief Minister," the letter said.Expressing dismay, Governor Dhanker told reporters here, "My visit was notified to the district administration on October 17. The DM replied that action can be taken after permission from the state government.""That consent cannot come for 22nd October because senior functionaries have gone with the Chief Minister to north Bengal. It's unconstitutional and unacceptable. I am not a subordinate to the state government," he said. (ANI)