WB: Modi to flag off metro service extension to Dakshineswar

"Leaving for Assam and West Bengal to inaugurate various projects. They will add momentum to India's development journey," Prime Minister Modi tweeted this morning.

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Ahead of the high-voltage state Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Monday to inaugurate a bouquet of railways projects including the first metro service in Noapara and Dakshineswar section.

Along with the flag off ceremony of the much-awaited metro service between Noapara and Dakshineswar section, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 30-km third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.

Besides this, three other railway projects will also be inaugurated during Prime Minister Modi's visit. These are: Doubling of line between Azimganj and Khagraghat Road, fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and opening the third line between Rasulpur and Mogra.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is also slated to be present at the occasion which will be held at Dunlop Estate Village in Kolkata's neighbouring Hooghly district later in the day.

--IANS

