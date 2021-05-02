WB poll results: Union Minister Babul Supriyo trails from Tollygunge

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and PWD Minister Aroop Biswas is leading from Tollygunge assembly constituency, which has witnessed a high-stake battle this time, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo is trailing.



The Tollygunge constituency went to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10.

Aroop Biswas, also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet has been representing the Tollygunge Assembly constituency for the last three terms. It is worth mentioning, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan campaigned for TMC candidate Aroop Biswas.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in 112 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 58 seats as per the initial trends.

The counting of votes on 292 seats in the state has begun on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol.

The early trends showed that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Several surveys gave an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In West Bengal, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would make major inroads and a few also said that the party would emerge victorious.

Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats.

According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats has an edge over TMC which is predicted to get 128-138 seats.

As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP is expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC will be reduced to 64-88 seats and Left-Congress alliance will get 7-12 seats.

Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats. (ANI)

