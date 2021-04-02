WB polls: Amit Shah targets Mamata, says 'didi will lose Nandigram'

Hoogly (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): A day after Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that "didi is going to lose Nandigram and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats".



"Mamata didi is going to lose Nandigram and BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats. Didi's goons could not do anything in Nandigram, what can they do here," Shah said while he was holding a roadshow in West Bengal's Hoogly.

On Thursday, Nandigram had witnessed a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata contested from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.

Shah, earlier today addressed a public rally in Cooch Behar constituency in West Bengal where he accused Mamata of running the state government on a "3T model of Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran" (dictatorship, extortion, and appeasement).

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls recorded over 80 per cent voting turnout. The third phase of polling will be held on April 6. (ANI)

